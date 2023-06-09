First Alert Weather: Some rainfall possible Saturday, cooler weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After another cool start on Friday, sunshine was more common than clouds through Friday afternoon. Temperatures rose well into the 70s to near 80 for daytime highs. The next weather maker is a cold front which will slide through the region on Saturday. Showers and storms are possible, but not everyone will receive appreciable rainfall. Brisk and cooler on Sunday. Another chance of showers Monday may stay mostly in the eastern parts of Wisconsin. Temperatures moderate mid to late next week.

Scattered showers/storms Saturday. Breezy and cooler Sunday. (WSAW)

It has been rather dry so far this June in North Central Wisconsin. Although not as warm as it was last week, temperatures have been closer to average highs for this time of year. Sunshine along with a few clouds Friday afternoon into the early evening. Elevated fire danger on Friday with a majority of Wisconsin in the high fire danger category.

Elevated fire danger on Friday with much of the state in the high category. (WSAW)

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night into early Saturday morning. A chance of showers toward daybreak in the Northwoods. Not as cool, with no concerns for patchy frost in the north or colder temperature spots, as readings settle back into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A cold front might spark showers early Saturday morning in the north. (WSAW)

Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon from Highway 29 on south. (WSAW)

Showers and storms will shift south Saturday evening. (WSAW)

More clouds than breaks of sun Saturday with the cold front making progress to the south as the day goes along. Scattered showers and storms are most likely during the afternoon into the early evening. Locations along and south of Highway 29 have the best chances of storms that may produce downpours, brief gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. The amount of rainfall in the region will vary from less than a tenth of an inch with passing showers, to a half inch or more where storms with downpours stick around for 20-30 minutes. Highs on Saturday in the low to mid 70s.

Rainfall varies from less than .10" to over .50" in parts of the region. (WSAW)

Showers and any storms depart Saturday evening in the southern parts of the area, then clouds with some clearing taking place overnight into Sunday morning. Breezy and cooler Sunday. Sunshine mixed with some clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Low pressure will track through the central Plains on Monday, making a turn north into lower Michigan and stalling to our east. The latest trends are for showers to be confined east of Highway 51/I-39 on Monday into early Tuesday morning. Clouds with some breaks of sunshine in the western parts of the area Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A chance of showers in the eastern half of the state on Monday into Monday night. (WSAW)

Showers in the eastern parts of Wisconsin into early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Intervals of sun and clouds Wednesday with a chance of afternoon pop-up storms. Highs in the low 80s. A dry Thursday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy next Friday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

High temperatures will be cooler than average starting next week, then rising to near or slightly above average. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.