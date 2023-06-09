First Alert Weather: Measurable rainfall arrives Saturday, cooler highs to follow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ending the work week with another quiet day on tap as a high pressure system continues to dominate the region. Expect this pattern to break heading into the weekend, as a cold front brings in much needed rainfall and some thunderstorms Saturday, then setting back temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures drop over the weekend thanks to Saturday's cold front (WSAW)

Rain chances increases Saturday by the afternoon (WSAW)

Quiet weather again for Friday, with sunshine mixed with hazy sky conditions. Expect highs to be slightly warmer, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s during the afternoon. Due to the lack of rain recently, the latest drought monitor now shows much of the region with abnormally dry conditons, while a moderate drought has developed in the southern parts of the state.

Abnormally dry and moderate drought in Wisconsin (WSAW)

Measurable rainfall on the way this weekend as a cold front slides from north to south. Scattered rain showers likely starting over the Northwoods Saturday morning. Elsewhere, mostly cloudy skies expected during the morning hours. As the cold front tracks south, scattered rain will start to move and expand over Central Wisconsin by mid to late morning. During the afternoon, a few thunderstorms could develop around the HWY 29 corridor.

Scattered rain moves in Saturday morning (WSAW)

Scattered rain travels south over central Wisconsin Saturday morning (WSAW)

Thunderstorms may become strong for some, which would produce heavy downpours for a period of time, with possible small hail. Thunderstorms could fall south of HWY 10 by the evening hours. Thunderstorms not expected to become severe. Cooler air will usher in as the front passes through. Highs on Saturday in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon Saturday (WSAW)

Much of the rain falling south of HWY 29 by Saturday evening (WSAW)

Rain accumulations will vary from north to south, and for those who see thunderstorms. Accumulations will be measurable, ranging anywhere from a quarter inch to three quarters of an inch. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms over Central Wisconsin may dump close to an inch of rain for some.

By the end of Saturday, rain accumulations ranging anywhere from a quarter to an inch of rain (WSAW)

Showers may linger in the southern and eastern parts of the area Sunday morning, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Highs cooler in wake of the frontal system, allowing for highs to drop in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds return with showers possible on Monday with cool highs continuing in the upper 60s.

Rain showers possible for some Monday afternoon or evening (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.