Assumption softball loses in D5 state semifinal

Assumption lost 7-5 to Oakfield on Friday.
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Assumption softball’s quest for a second straight state title ended with a 7-5 loss to Oakfield in the Division 5 state semifinal game on Friday.

After falling behind 1-0, Assumption responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the second on a triple from Maleia Kolo. When the Oaks scored three more in the top of the third, the Royals scored three in the bottom half, with Anna Schooley and Claire Nelson driving in two of the runs.

But starting pitcher Ava Schill couldn’t keep the Oaks at bay, surrendering three more runs in the top of the 6th to make it 7-4. She gave up seven earned runs. The Royals put together one more rally in the bottom of the seventh, scoring one run and putting the tying run at first, but a pop out ended the game and Assumption’s season.

Oakfield now advances to play Pacelli in the state title game on Saturday at 8 am.

