‘Storytime in the Garden’ encourages outdoor activity and reading

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It finally feels like summer, and Yawkey House Museum and the Marathon County Historical Society are encouraging kids to get outdoors, all while showing off their beautiful garden.

Storytime in the Garden is a monthly event on the second Thursday of each month. Parents and children come to the garden and enjoy a story with other young children and parents in the community.

“Reading is a wonderful skill to start at any age, and we love exposing young children to it here. You should absolutely come. Our garden is beautiful. The books are fun, and we have a really good time,” said Allison Cody volunteer for the event.

Following the story, there will be other activities for the kids to participate in. Like crafts or scavenger hunts.

The next story time is Thursday, July 13 at 11 a.m. It’s open to everyone, including daycare centers, and is free to attend.

The Yawkey House Museum is located at 403 McIndoe St., Wausau, WI 54403.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.