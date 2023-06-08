News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin football unveils Big 10 opponents for 2024, 2025 seasons

Wisconsin will travel to USC in 2024 and UCLA in 2025
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Big Ten unveiled their conference opponents for each team in the 2024 and 2025 season, including Wisconsin. The new formula was needed with USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten starting next season.

In 2024, the most notable game on the schedule is a road game with USC. It will mark their first trip to USC since 1966, and their first game against the Trojans since 2015. The rest of their road schedule consists of Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland and Iowa. They will host Minnesota, Indiana, Penn State and Purdue.

In 2025, the Badgers will host USC for the first time since 1965. They will also travel to UCLA for the first time since 1998. The Badgers will also travel to Rutgers, Northwestern and Minnesota. They will host Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State and USC.

Schedules and times for each game likely won’t be revealed until after the 2023 season. The Badgers are set to open this season on Sept. 2 by hosting Buffalo.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frost Advisory in effect for Thursday morning up north
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty conditions expected Thursday morning
Breaking news
Phillips-Medisize begins process to close Medford plant, layoffs to begin Aug. 7
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash

Latest News

Wausau native and racecar driver Luke Fenhaus
Hilight Zone Podcast: Success on the Track
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames reacts after his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jalen...
Brewers activate Adames off 7-day IL, option Turang to AAA
High school sports
SPASH celebrating with Sectional Championship plaque
SPASH, Edgar baseball punch tickets to state in walk-off fashion