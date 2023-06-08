Wisconsin football unveils Big 10 opponents for 2024, 2025 seasons

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Big Ten unveiled their conference opponents for each team in the 2024 and 2025 season, including Wisconsin. The new formula was needed with USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten starting next season.

In 2024, the most notable game on the schedule is a road game with USC. It will mark their first trip to USC since 1966, and their first game against the Trojans since 2015. The rest of their road schedule consists of Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland and Iowa. They will host Minnesota, Indiana, Penn State and Purdue.

In 2025, the Badgers will host USC for the first time since 1965. They will also travel to UCLA for the first time since 1998. The Badgers will also travel to Rutgers, Northwestern and Minnesota. They will host Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State and USC.

Schedules and times for each game likely won’t be revealed until after the 2023 season. The Badgers are set to open this season on Sept. 2 by hosting Buffalo.

