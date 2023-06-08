News and First Alert Weather App
UW Health launches pediatric heart transplant program

“We are ready and set for when the first patient is needed.”
UW Health’s Transplant Center just launched a new pediatric heart transplant program at...
UW Health's Transplant Center just launched a new pediatric heart transplant program at American Family Children's Hospital.
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children in need of heart transplants will now be able to receive them in Madison. UW Health’s Transplant Center just launched a new pediatric heart transplant program at American Family Children’s Hospital.

This means kids dealing with advanced heart failure will be able to get a transplant in Madison, rather than traveling to another hospital, as was previously necessary.

“We have a growing population in south central Wisconsin and so we recognize the need for having more services locally for children,” said the Medical Director of the UW Pediatric Heart Transplant Program, Dr. Sonya Kirmani.

Dr. Kirmani added that it can be a huge burden on families to have to relocate and change medical providers, especially since care extends long beyond the transplant procedure.

“Heart transplantation is a lifelong commitment and a lifelong journey. There’s so much care that happens even after the transplant and so really to be able to form relationships with families and take kids through the whole process and be a part of their lives is really a big deal,” said Kirmani.

Dr. Kirmani and her team have spent the last two years working to create this program at American Family Children’s Hospital.

“We are ready and set for when the first patient is needed,” told Kirmani.

The center already provides lung, liver, pancreas, and kidney transplants for pediatric patients.

