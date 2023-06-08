News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that with "Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet."(From Supreme Court of the United States via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing in on a poop joke.

It sided with Jack Daniel’s unanimously in its dispute with VIP Products over a dog toy the distiller says violates its trademark.

The whiskey maker can now revive its lawsuit against the toy maker.

The real bottle says “Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

The dog toy parodies that with “Bad Spaniels The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.”

It’s not that the justices missed the joke, but they say the toy doesn’t have free speech protections because commercial products have to follow trademark law.

The ruling overturns an appeals court decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frost Advisory in effect for Thursday morning up north
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty conditions expected Thursday morning
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau
Breaking news
Phillips-Medisize begins process to close Medford plant, layoffs to begin Aug. 7
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
The boundaries would not allow the proposed Village of Rib Mountain to be annexed.
Town of Rib Mountain could become a Village after July 11

Latest News

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
Traffic moves along Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in...
Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into the weekend
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some...
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway departs Peru on extradition flight to US