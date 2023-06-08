Sportsman’s Warehouse holds Grand Opening in Rib Mountain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular sports retailer has already seen big success in Racine, and now it’s hoping to have that same success in Rib Mountain.

Sportsman’s Warehouse has moved in at Rib Mountain and is celebrating their grand opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The store has been open for a week already, and a lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes to get ready.

“I think every day we had probably 60 to 70 people every day for eight straight days, and even now during soft opening, we still have 25 to 30 people a day getting ready for grand opening,” said Store Manager John Shafer.

Thursday will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. They are expecting 300 to 400 people for the first part of the day, and 800 throughout the day. There will be a drawing for a new 2023 GMC Sierra, gift cards, and other cool prizes. They will also be having in-store drawings all weekend.

“That type of atmosphere when they come in, be able to come in, feel good, get your products and you can leave that time and be able to go and do what you need to do at that same time”, said Shafer.

He says the economy will flourish with the new location.

“You’re going to have a lot of those travelers that traveled from Chicago to go up north who are going to stop here and want to do their shopping before they go fishing before they go hunting. Because it’s a very centralized location. I think it’ll help the community,” said John.

He says employees are still needed and you can apply online.

“I have hunted and fished my entire life, fishing for 45 years and hunting for 35. And now I just get to give back to everybody else,” said Shafer.

The first 200 customers in line each day of the grand opening will receive a free gift card.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is at 226601 Rib Mountain Dr. in Rib Mountain.

