News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sportsman’s Warehouse holds Grand Opening in Rib Mountain

By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular sports retailer has already seen big success in Racine, and now it’s hoping to have that same success in Rib Mountain.

Sportsman’s Warehouse has moved in at Rib Mountain and is celebrating their grand opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The store has been open for a week already, and a lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes to get ready.

“I think every day we had probably 60 to 70 people every day for eight straight days, and even now during soft opening, we still have 25 to 30 people a day getting ready for grand opening,” said Store Manager John Shafer.

Thursday will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. They are expecting 300 to 400 people for the first part of the day, and 800 throughout the day. There will be a drawing for a new 2023 GMC Sierra, gift cards, and other cool prizes. They will also be having in-store drawings all weekend.

“That type of atmosphere when they come in, be able to come in, feel good, get your products and you can leave that time and be able to go and do what you need to do at that same time”, said Shafer.

He says the economy will flourish with the new location.

“You’re going to have a lot of those travelers that traveled from Chicago to go up north who are going to stop here and want to do their shopping before they go fishing before they go hunting. Because it’s a very centralized location. I think it’ll help the community,” said John.

He says employees are still needed and you can apply online.

“I have hunted and fished my entire life, fishing for 45 years and hunting for 35. And now I just get to give back to everybody else,” said Shafer.

The first 200 customers in line each day of the grand opening will receive a free gift card.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is at 226601 Rib Mountain Dr. in Rib Mountain.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frost Advisory in effect for Thursday morning up north
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty conditions expected Thursday morning
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau
Breaking news
Phillips-Medisize begins process to close Medford plant, layoffs to begin Aug. 7
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
The boundaries would not allow the proposed Village of Rib Mountain to be annexed.
Town of Rib Mountain could become a Village after July 11

Latest News

Blue Grass at the Lake interview - 06.08.2023
Sportsmans Warehouse Grand Opening - 06.08.2023
Showers and thunderstorms to arrive Saturday starting up north in the morning, then traveling...
First Alert Weather: Dry for now, the weekend features next chance for rain & storms
- 7 Things You Need to Know 06-08-23