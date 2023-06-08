News and First Alert Weather App
Several new retailers working to call the town of Rib Mountain home

Sportsman's Warehouse holds Grand Opening on June 8
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A business boom is happening right now in Rib Mountain, with Sportsman’s Warehouse the newest addition. It’s one more space that is now occupied, but the town is rolling out the red carpet for more businesses.

Jared Grande is the community development director for the town of Rib Mountain. He says they’re working hard to promote the area through the visitor’s bureau.

He said the 4 and 5-star restaurants, shops, and outdoor activities make Rib Mountain a 360-degree experience.

The recent closing of Bed, Bath and Beyond presents an opportunity for something new. But with that—an increase in traffic.

He says while they want to attract new business, they need to make sure it’s still safe for drivers do to their shopping.

“Tourism here in Marathon County set a record high… You bring businesses like a Sportsman’s Warehouse, Crumbl Cookie, Chick-fil-a, Chipotle.. more people are going to want to come here.” Additionally Granite View Market recently opened, and Crumbl Cookie will open later this month.

He said Chick-fil-a and Chipotle are still in the works with developers. Grande said

Another business, The Breakfast Bear is set to open in August or September.

