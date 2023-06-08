News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Property owner must pay to dispose of tires man illegally dumped on their land, police say

Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio, and the property owner is left having to pay to dispose of them.

According to Akron police, the incident happened the evening of May 23.

Police have identified the person responsible as 47-year-old Gabriel Brown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and police are still looking for him.

Brown is charged with illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires, according to police.

Depending on the size of the tires, the property owner will now have to pay between $550 to $880 to properly dispose of them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2181, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frost Advisory in effect for Thursday morning up north
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty conditions expected Thursday morning
Breaking news
Phillips-Medisize begins process to close Medford plant, layoffs to begin Aug. 7
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash

Latest News

Showers and a risk of scattered storms on Saturday, while a chance of showers southeast on...
First Alert Weather: Continued dry to end the work week, some wet weather possible during the weekend
FILE - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens
Rep. Tiffany introduces legislation to keep chocolate milk in schools
A young seal just under a year old was found dead in March at Ohikilolo between Keaau Beach...
‘Senseless act’: Community seeks answers after endangered monk seal found dead