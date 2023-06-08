Man of Honor Society fundraiser to be held June 9-11

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Man of Honor Society will hold its 19th annual fundraiser starting Friday.

The event goes through Sunday. The festival is a fundraiser to support veterans, active duty military, and their families. In most cases, the money helps with day-to-day living expenses.

The event is held outdoors behind the Wausau Eagle’s Club, 1703 S. Third Ave. in Wausau. Highlights include music, raffles, food, and drinks. An Honor Ride, Veteran’s Ceremony and fireworks show are planned for Saturday. The Honor Ride has surpassed expectations with over 200 participants. It includes motorcyclists and vehicles.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs.

Friday night’s music is KT Country. Saturday night is Knock Point and Sunday afternoon is the Polish Connection.

