News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man of Honor Society fundraiser to be held June 9-11

Man of Honor Society Fundraiser
Man of Honor Society Fundraiser(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Man of Honor Society will hold its 19th annual fundraiser starting Friday.

The event goes through Sunday. The festival is a fundraiser to support veterans, active duty military, and their families. In most cases, the money helps with day-to-day living expenses.

The event is held outdoors behind the Wausau Eagle’s Club, 1703 S. Third Ave. in Wausau. Highlights include music, raffles, food, and drinks. An Honor Ride, Veteran’s Ceremony and fireworks show are planned for Saturday. The Honor Ride has surpassed expectations with over 200 participants. It includes motorcyclists and vehicles.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs.

Friday night’s music is KT Country. Saturday night is Knock Point and Sunday afternoon is the Polish Connection.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frost Advisory in effect for Thursday morning up north
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty conditions expected Thursday morning
Breaking news
Phillips-Medisize begins process to close Medford plant, layoffs to begin Aug. 7
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash

Latest News

Showers and a risk of scattered storms on Saturday, while a chance of showers southeast on...
First Alert Weather: Continued dry to end the work week, some wet weather possible during the weekend
Rep. Tiffany introduces legislation to keep chocolate milk in schools
FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
Cuba gives China permission to build spying facility on island, US intel says
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
Wisconsin football unveils Big 10 opponents for 2024, 2025 seasons