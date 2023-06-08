News and First Alert Weather App
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona Police have confirmed a body has been found. They will not say if it is the body of a missing Winona woman.

Madeline Kingsbury has been missing more than two months. Her former partner, and father of her children, Adam Fravel is being held on second-degree murder with intent/not premeditated charge pending a court hearing on June 8. He is being held in the Winona County Jail.

The Winona Police Department released this statement Thursday night.

Madeline has been missing for almost two months now. This is the first time any charges have been brought in the case.

Megan Kingsbury, sister of Madeline, has confirmed Fravel’s arrest and said the family is waiting for more information before releasing a statement.

