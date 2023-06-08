Friends of Town Line Lake Park to host Father’s Day fishing event June 17

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends of Town Line Lake Park announce their 3rd Annual Father’s Day Fishing Event to be held on Saturday, June 17 at Town Line Lake Park.

The free, family event offers fishing poles to kids 10 & under, free bait, snacks, drinks, and a goodie bag. There is also a chance to win a kayak.

Fishing Event Flyer 2023 (Friends of Town Line Lake Park)

Event organizer Linda Casey said, “We listened to all of you who voted to change this event to Saturday instead of on Father’s Day. We sure hope it means more families can attend. We can’t wait to see you all!”

The Friends of Town Line Lake Park was organized in 2021 and works to maintain and improve Town Line Lake Park for all.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/friendsoftllp or email Casey at loveluray@aol.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.