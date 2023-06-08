Float stress away with a new form of relief therapy center in Anitgo

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosaic Massage and Float Center is in the midst of a complete remodel of the historic Peaceful Valley General Store at 533 Fifth Ave. in Antigo.

After months of work, owners Gina and Willie Losser are finally in the building and ready to offer float therapy, salt therapy (halotherapy), massage, soaking tubs, an infrared sauna, and more.

“This one-of-a-kind facility is hard to find around Wisconsin and will be a fantastic draw to our great little city,” Gina said.

Float therapy is exactly what the name says, a therapy where you float. A float tank, pod, or cabin is filled with Epsom salt water just enough to where your body will float effortlessly. These containers are not deep and are buoyant from the salt that there isn’t a fear of drowning.

“Some people even fall asleep,” Gina said. “Float Therapy relieves stress, helps with injuries, fights addiction, reduces chronic pain, and much more. It increases the body’s dopamine and endorphin levels, boosting mood and reducing anxiety.”

Salt therapy or Halotherapy involves sitting in a spa-like room typically full of pink salt where a person breathes in the tiny salt particles to improve breathing. Halotherapy has been used as an alternative to lung issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and stubborn cough. Salt rooms can help with sinus issues, allergies, and skin conditions as well.

Mosaic Massage and Float Center also offers infrared sauna sessions. Sitting in an infrared sauna helps with blood flow, muscle relaxation, detoxification, and helps the body burn more calories.

“Float therapy was at the top of my list and I decided to become a practitioner of the whole body and open an alternative health center,” Gina added. “I’m ready to share my hard work and dream of opening a massage and float center.”

If you are interested in floating, salt therapy, massage, or any of the new offerings at the Mosaic Massage and Float Center, call their office at 715-350-4379 or visit www.mosaicmassagewi.com for more info.

