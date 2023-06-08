First Alert Weather: Dry for now, the weekend features next chance for rain & storms
High temperatures remaining near average in the upper 70s through the end of the week. Showers & thunderstorms arrive Saturday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Low temperatures Thursday morning falling well below average for this time of the year, especially for the Northern half of the region where temperatures have fallen into the 30s, allowing for frosty conditions to develop. Much of the frost remains north of HWY 64, since morning temperatures over Central Wisconsin only fell down to the low 40s.
Much of the same daytime weather conditions on tap for Thursday. Hazy skies to remain throughout the region as smoke from the Canadian wildfires remain elevated throughout the Midwest. With the haze, expect sunshine to continue with highs around the upper 70s. Hazy skies will likely end up sticking around through the end of work week. Sun and haze for the day Friday, some clouds could increase during the afternoon hours ahead of a frontal system. Highs could approach 80-degrees.
Next chance for the area to see some measurable rainfall will be over the weekend, from early Saturday through Saturday evening. A cold front pushes in scattered rain showers during the morning hours, likely starting up north, which will travel south through the afternoon and evening. Afternoon rain showers over central Wisconsin could feature rounds for thunderstorms, some of which could become strong. We will monitor the forecast for storms becoming severe.
Rain accumulations anywhere from a quarter-inch to an inch could end up falling, which is much needed for the area. Higher amounts of rain expected to fall for those who see a strong thunderstorm. Following the front, highs will end up cooler, falling below normal near 70 by Sunday under more clouds.
Looking ahead, temperatures should remain in the 70s at the start of the upcoming work week. Another chance for rain is possible on Monday.
