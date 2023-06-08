Culver’s to add two new summer custard flavors

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WSAW) - With summer underway and guests in search of new and exciting flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard, Culver’s is once again adding to its ever-growing Flavor of the Day lineup.

This year, two new flavors will make their debut: Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch.

“We can’t wait for our guests to try our two new flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard this summer,” said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “Between the tangy, summery Lemon Berry Layer Cake and the rich, gooey, and crispy Dark Chocolate PB Crunch, there’s a little something for every custard lover in these two flavors.”

Below are descriptions of the ingredients that make up each exciting new flavor:

June 10: Lemon Berry Layer Cake: Culver’s signature Creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard layered with mixed berries, a ribbon of tart and tangy lemon and butter cake pieces.

July 10: Dark Chocolate PB Crunch: Dark Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard, Butterfinger® pieces and a ribbon of gooey peanut butter.

The flavors will each be available at all of Culver’s 900-plus restaurants on the day of their debut and will thereafter be rotated in each restaurant’s unique Flavor of the Day calendars.

With contrasting fruity and decadent flavor profiles, each of the two new varieties promises to offer something unique. After an extensive period of recipe development and testing, Culver’s is excited to officially unveil them to guests in its 26 states.

To find the Flavor of the Day calendar at a Culver’s near you, visit https://www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day.

