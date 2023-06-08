News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Culver’s to add two new summer custard flavors

New Culver's Flavors
New Culver's Flavors(Culver's)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WSAW) - With summer underway and guests in search of new and exciting flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard, Culver’s is once again adding to its ever-growing Flavor of the Day lineup.

This year, two new flavors will make their debut: Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch.

“We can’t wait for our guests to try our two new flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard this summer,” said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “Between the tangy, summery Lemon Berry Layer Cake and the rich, gooey, and crispy Dark Chocolate PB Crunch, there’s a little something for every custard lover in these two flavors.”

Below are descriptions of the ingredients that make up each exciting new flavor:

  • June 10: Lemon Berry Layer Cake: Culver’s signature Creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard layered with mixed berries, a ribbon of tart and tangy lemon and butter cake pieces.
  • July 10: Dark Chocolate PB Crunch: Dark Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard, Butterfinger® pieces and a ribbon of gooey peanut butter.

The flavors will each be available at all of Culver’s 900-plus restaurants on the day of their debut and will thereafter be rotated in each restaurant’s unique Flavor of the Day calendars.

With contrasting fruity and decadent flavor profiles, each of the two new varieties promises to offer something unique. After an extensive period of recipe development and testing, Culver’s is excited to officially unveil them to guests in its 26 states.

To find the Flavor of the Day calendar at a Culver’s near you, visit https://www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frost Advisory in effect for Thursday morning up north
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty conditions expected Thursday morning
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau
Breaking news
Phillips-Medisize begins process to close Medford plant, layoffs to begin Aug. 7
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
The boundaries would not allow the proposed Village of Rib Mountain to be annexed.
Town of Rib Mountain could become a Village after July 11

Latest News

Bluegrass festival
Bluegrass at The Lake to take place June 8-10 at Lake Wazeecha
Showers and thunderstorms to arrive Saturday starting up north in the morning, then traveling...
First Alert Weather: Dry for now, the weekend features next chance for rain & storms
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
UW Health’s Transplant Center just launched a new pediatric heart transplant program at...
UW Health launches pediatric heart transplant program