News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Bluegrass at The Lake to take place June 8-10 at Lake Wazeecha

The festival runs June 8-10 at Lake Wazeecha in Wisconsin Rapids
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 3-day music festival will begin Thursday at Lake Wazeecha’s Red Sand Beach. Music will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday with Southbound performing. Friday, music starts at 4 p.m and events happened all day on Saturday.

“We have food, raffles, merchandise, all sorts of fun things. And then on Saturday is our big day. That’s our community day. It’s the first time we’ve ever done this. So in the morning, we have free events that include Touch a truck for EMS vehicles from all over Wood County,” explained Carolyn Saylor, the event’s secretary.

On Saturday, the event will continue until midnight.

The event not only has a regional draw, but people from all over the state attend as well.

The festival is also a fundraiser for Wood County Critical Incident Stress Management. The team helps first responders deal with traumatic events following on-the-job situations.

“So it’s for all first responders. From paramedics, tow truck drivers, dispatch officers, firefighters, law enforcement... it helps them come to terms with what they see on the job,” Saylor explained.

Saylor said the event has helped them with their own trauma.

“Our daughter had a form of muscular dystrophy. And we went through a lot with that, as many families do with other traumas. But bluegrass music was something that helped us come back together as a family and as a couple. And we just decided Wisconsin Rapids needed a festival and our daughter was at the very first one,” Saylor said.

Her daughter, Brittany Saylor, died in 2018. Saylor said that’s when they made it a memorial festival.

The festival is held in the same are where the water ski show take place for people that are familiar.

Thursday there is a $5 cover charge. On Friday, there is a $28 cover charge and Saturday is a $32 cover charge.

The economic impact from the event in 2021 was $65,000. Last year, it was $85,000. Saylor said they are again hoping to break that record.

Click here for full event details.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frost Advisory in effect for Thursday morning up north
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty conditions expected Thursday morning
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau
Breaking news
Phillips-Medisize begins process to close Medford plant, layoffs to begin Aug. 7
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
The boundaries would not allow the proposed Village of Rib Mountain to be annexed.
Town of Rib Mountain could become a Village after July 11

Latest News

New Culver's Flavors
Culver’s to add two new summer custard flavors
Showers and thunderstorms to arrive Saturday starting up north in the morning, then traveling...
First Alert Weather: Dry for now, the weekend features next chance for rain & storms
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
UW Health’s Transplant Center just launched a new pediatric heart transplant program at...
UW Health launches pediatric heart transplant program