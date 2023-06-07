News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point kids ride free on city buses all summer long

All summer, kids 18 and under can ride city buses in Stevens Point for free.
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Transportation is one of the top three needs that every family has, and Stevens Point is making sure the need is met for kids on summer break.

Now until Sept. 5, everyone under 18 can ride a city bus for free. The city has offered the service each summer for the last decade. The cost is covered by the federal government, who funds the city transit system. Mayor Mike Wiza says while it’s for all kids, they’re asking people to make sure their kids are responsible enough to use the buses.

“We want to make sure that the children using the bus routes are capable of knowing when they need to get off and when they need to get on and take care of themselves. That sort of thing,” said Wiza.

He said free rides increase the amount of ridership in the city and help meet transportation needs. The best way to find your route is to download the Passio Go app.

The bus runs Monday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. Bus rides are also included with UWSP admission. They are free on election days and during the holiday shopping season.

For more information on Stevens Point city bus routes and free rides click here.

