SPASH, Edgar baseball punch tickets to state in walk-off fashion

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH and Edgar baseball are going to state after winning their respective sectional final games in walk-off fashion. Marathon and Amherst each lost in the sectional final.

SPASH advanced to the sectional final after beating River Falls 5-1 in the semifinal earlier Tuesday morning. SPASH fell down 5-0 to Hudson in the early part of the sectional final game before staging a comeback. They scored two runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth inning. Down 5-4 in the 6th inning, SPASH tied it up on a play at home plate when it was ruled the catcher juggled the ball when tagging out the runner. The Panthers walked off on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to win 6-5.

“We come back, we battle back, we put bat on ball, what we’ve done best, and we scored six runs,” Senior Ben Fonti said. “All you needed was one more than them.”

“We’re not done yet,” he added.

In Division 4, Edgar beat Florence in the semifinal to advance to the final, while Pacelli beat Iola-Scandinavia to move on to play Edgar. The Cardinals and the Wildcats were scoreless for all seven innings, forcing extras in a scoreless tie. In extras, Pacelli scored a run in the top of the eighth, but Edgar scored two runs in the bottom half, including a walk-off RBI single by Lucas Stahnke, to shock Pacelli and advance to state.

In Division three, Amherst’s quest for back-to-back state appearances was stifled by Kiel, who knocked off the Falcons 2-0. Marathon was also shutout in their sectional final, losing 4-0 to St. Croix Falls.

In the sectional semifinals, Mosinee baseball took a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning against West Salem when the Panthers scored six runs in the sixth inning, catapulting them to a 7-3 win to eliminate Mosinee.

D.C. Everest’s season came to a screeching halt at the hands of Hudson, who beat them in a mercy rule 16-6 final in six innings.

Pittsville also lost in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday morning, with Eleva-Strum beating them 12-3.

