Public piano project returns to the streets of Stevens Point

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Music has returned to the streets of Stevens Point as the public piano was installed downtown Wednesday morning.

The donated piano is located at the transit stage in the public space near Guu’s on Main. This is the fourth year for the project. This year, the piano was painted by Tina Lepak. Mayor Mike Wiza says Lepak’s pineries theme is one the most detailed pieces ever seen on the public piano.

“This is such a cool project each year. People love this opportunity for public music,” said Mayor Wiza. “I’ve seen people of all ages playing and many more people just listening. The Governor was just here talking about our record tourism. This piano plays a small role in that.”

Wiza says while the piano is protected from the weather, it will inevitably fall out of tune as the summer goes on.

“We’d love to find someone who can help us keep it tuned every few weeks,” Wiza continued. “But, it is a donated piano and it won’t sound great forever.”

The piano is available for anyone to play. The city looks forward to sharing pictures and videos of users and listeners.

If you have a piano you’d like to donate next year, contact the mayor’s office at 715-346-1570.

