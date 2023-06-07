Phillips-Medisize begins process to close Medford plant, layoffs to begin Aug. 7

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with nearly 170 employees has begun the process to permanently close.

Last August, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company backed by Koch industries, is a global manufacturer of commercial and medical solutions.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development WARN notice, Phillips anticipates a permanent layoff of approximately 83 employees, beginning on or about Aug. 7 with approximately 46 employees being affected at that time. The reduction of another approximately 37 positions will take place in phases and is expected to be complete by the end of September.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.