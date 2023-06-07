News and First Alert Weather App
Northwoods YMCA to host 23rd annual Fore the Kids Golf Outing on July 14

(WEAU)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Assemble your foursome and hit the greens for this great and memorable fundraiser for the YMCA of the Northwoods Annual Support Campaign.

The Fore the Kids Golf Outing will take place on Friday, July 14 at Pinewood Country Club just north of Harshaw.

Check-in is at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is either $85 per person, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, goodie bag, and lunch on the course. There is also a $125 per person bundled deal, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, goodie bag, lunch on the course, skins game, colored ball challenge, mulligans, and participation in all games out on the course.

If you can’t participate but are looking for more ways to help, there are many opportunities including hole sponsorships and prize donations. Hole sponsors are $250 per hole or $100 for a shared hole. You could also create a fun hole activity or game to help get exposure for you or your business.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Y’s Annual Support Campaign, which provides financial assistance for programs and memberships to children and families in need. Funds raised through the annual campaign remain in the community and are made available to local youth, families, and adults.

For more information or to register for the FORE THE KIDS Golf Outing, call 715-362-9622 or visit www.ymcaofthenorthwoods.org for more details.

