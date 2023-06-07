News and First Alert Weather App
Kronenwetter to kick off its Farmers Market season this Sunday

Kronenwetter Farmers Market
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Spend your Sundays strolling the booths of the Kronenwetter Farmers Market as vendors feature a myriad of vegetables, fruits, desserts, flowers, lemonade, lotions, soaps, clothing, and much more.

The market will be open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 11 through October 22 at Buska Park located at 2390 Terrebonne Dr. in Kronenwetter.

“If you’re looking for fresh veggies and flowers you’ll find them at the Kronenwetter Farmers Market,” said Planning Technician William Gau. “Our vendors offer an incredible assortment. It’s the perfect way to get pack your fridge and pantry for the week while mingling with your neighbors.”

Area musicians are set to perform throughout the summer. Visit the Village of Kronenwetter website or the Kronenwetter Farmers Market Facebook page for the schedule.

The market has also been approved for the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. This program provides a one-time food benefit per growing season to WIC participants. Each eligible participant receives checks that are redeemable at local farmers’ markets.

