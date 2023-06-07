Hilight Zone Podcast: Success on the Track

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau native and racer Luke Fenhaus reached victory lane in just his third race in the ARCA Menards Series East, winning in Nashville on a last lap restart.

It’s been a great start to the season for Fenhaus through four races of his first full-time season in the ARCA series, who’s sitting in second in the standings.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the Wausau driver about the moment he won at Nashville, and returning home to race at Wisconsin’s short tracks, including State Park Speedway.

