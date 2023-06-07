News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hilight Zone Podcast: Success on the Track

Wausau native and racecar driver Luke Fenhaus
Wausau native and racecar driver Luke Fenhaus(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau native and racer Luke Fenhaus reached victory lane in just his third race in the ARCA Menards Series East, winning in Nashville on a last lap restart.

It’s been a great start to the season for Fenhaus through four races of his first full-time season in the ARCA series, who’s sitting in second in the standings.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the Wausau driver about the moment he won at Nashville, and returning home to race at Wisconsin’s short tracks, including State Park Speedway.

To subscribe or listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire on west side of Wausau
No one injured in Wausau apartment fire
Marathon County Sheriff's Office Communications Dpt.
Marathon County Sherriff’s Office received 113 accidental calls on Saturday, many linked to Androids
The Grand Season Cover
Grand Theater announces full 2023/24 schedule, biggest lineup in 10 years
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau
Antigo scene
Antigo man named in Saturday’s hostage situation, makes court appearance Monday

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames reacts after his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jalen...
Brewers activate Adames off 7-day IL, option Turang to AAA
High school sports
SPASH celebrating with Sectional Championship plaque
SPASH, Edgar baseball punch tickets to state in walk-off fashion
Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin reacts during the second half of an NBA...
Adrian Griffin hired as Milwaukee Bucks head coach