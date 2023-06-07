‘Helmet Hero’ program encourages kids to be safe this summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health and Safe Kids Marathon County launched their ‘Helmet Hero’ program this summer to encourage kids to ‘be your own hero by wearing a helmet.’

The program was created because of the concerning number of brain injuries associated with kids not wearing a helmet.

“Children ages five through 14 are seen in the emergency room for bike-related injuries more than any other sport, yet less than half of children ages 14 and younger wear helmets,” Safe Kids and Injury Prevention Coordinator at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Amanda Tabin said. “Nearly half of children hospitalized for bike-related injuries are diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. Wearing a helmet for activities like riding a bike can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by up to 85 percent.”

Safe Kids Marathon County partners, such as officers from Wausau and Everest Metro Police Departments, will watch for kids wearing helmets and award them with a coupon for free ice cream cone at local Briq’s Soft Serve locations.

“We love to see citizens and visitors outside using their bicycles to enjoy the outdoors, but we also know that crashes happen with riders of all skills and abilities,” says Lieutenant Nathan Cihlar with Wausau Police Department. “The Helmet Hero Program is a good reminder and extra incentive for kids to wear a helmet whenever venturing out for a ride.”

“Our goal is to inspire and empower kids to make safe choices so they can prevent injuries and keep enjoying their favorite activities all summer,” says Tabin.

Safe Kids Marathon County will be distributing free bike helmets throughout the summer. Details on locations and times can be found on their Facebook page.

