Gov. Evers visits Stevens Point highlighting state tourism

Evers toured the Stevens Point Sculpture Park
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers shared the state’s 2022 tourism economic impact data in Stevens Point on Tuesday to do some touring of his own at the Sculpture Park.

Gov. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism secretary, said they are celebrating a record-breaking year for state tourism.

“Outdoor recreation is something we’ve obviously emphasized because people like to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors and we’ve got plenty of that here,” said Gov. Evers. “But also, we’re hoping to bring back other events just like you’re gonna see at SentryWorld at the end of the month. Those are huge.”

He said they’ll continue to promote tourism in the state and focus on what draws people in.

The data, according to Gov. Evers, shows a total of nearly $24 billion in economic impact for last year. Beating the record from 2019.

