News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81

FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known by his professional wrestling name The Iron Sheik, has died at the age of 81, his family announced Wednesday.

Family members posted the news of his death on his official Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come,” they said in the statement.

Iron Sheik won the WWF (now WWE) championship in 1983 at Madison Square Garden, WWE said in his bio. He lost the title one month later to Hulk Hogan in one of the matches that helped professional wrestling become a mainstream attraction.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire on west side of Wausau
No one injured in Wausau apartment fire
Marathon County Sheriff's Office Communications Dpt.
Marathon County Sherriff’s Office received 113 accidental calls on Saturday, many linked to Androids
The Grand Season Cover
Grand Theater announces full 2023/24 schedule, biggest lineup in 10 years
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau
Antigo scene
Antigo man named in Saturday’s hostage situation, makes court appearance Monday

Latest News

New 'Helmet Hero' program launches this summer.
‘Helmet Hero’ program encourages kids to be safe this summer
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down
Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a...
Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box
Wisconsin Senate on unemployment benefits
Wisconsin Senate to take up bills targeting unemployment benefits