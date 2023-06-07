First Alert Weather: Dry & mild weather pattern continues, frost possible Thursday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Very little changes in the forecast for the work week. Plan for highs to remain in the 70s, with our dry weather pattern lasting through Friday. Next weather maker arrives over the weekend, potentially bringing showers and storms to the region.

Good outdoor weather the rest of the week (WSAW)

Mostly sunny skies on tap for mid-week, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. Not so hazy or smokey during the morning hours, but expecting an increase in haze by the afternoon and evening due to the Canadian wildfires. Hazy skies will likely end up sticking around through the end of work week.

Smoke and hazy skies will increase Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

Low 70s if attending concerts on the square (WSAW)

Low temperatures Thursday morning could end up taking a fall into the 30s for some locations across Northern Wisconsin, especially those in Northeastern Wisconsin. A Frost Advisory has been issued for some up north, including Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest county from 2 AM through 7 AM Thursday. Either bring in your plants or take the extra steps to cover them to prevent frost damage. Elsewhere, temperatures may not dip that low during the morning, possibly staying near the low 40s over Central Wisconsin.

A Frost Advisory in effect for Thursday morning up north (WSAW)

Haze mixed with sun Thursday with high temperatures consistent in the upper 70s. Much of the same for Friday, possibly cloud cover increasing with a chance for a drizzle of rain ahead of a frontal system. Highs could approach 80-degrees.

Consistent highs in the upper 70s this week, but temperatures fall at the end of the weekend (WSAW)

Next chance for the area to see some measurable rainfall will be over the weekend, from early Saturday through Saturday evening. A cold front pushes in scattered rain showers and possible scattered thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday (WSAW)

A chance for some thunderstorms to become strong. We will monitor the forecast for storms becoming severe. Rain accumulations around an inch could end up falling, which is much needed for the area. Following the front, highs will end up cooler, falling below normal near 70 by Sunday.

Around an inch of rain possible on Saturday (WSAW)

