News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday.

Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire on west side of Wausau
No one injured in Wausau apartment fire
Marathon County Sheriff's Office Communications Dpt.
Marathon County Sherriff’s Office received 113 accidental calls on Saturday, many linked to Androids
The Grand Season Cover
Grand Theater announces full 2023/24 schedule, biggest lineup in 10 years
Antigo scene
Antigo man named in Saturday’s hostage situation, makes court appearance Monday
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau

Latest News

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
Wisconsin Legislature set to protect access to gas-powered vehicles
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination