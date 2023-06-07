Bull Falls Brewery gets approval from city to sell items at auction

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee unanimously approved the owners of Bull Falls Brewery to sell its tangible personal property at auction during a committee meeting Tuesday evening.

A closed session was scheduled to discuss the decision, however, all committee members agreed that the city should not stand in the way of the sale given that the items are currently not in use by the brewery.

The money from the auction will be held in a trust and then distributed to investors based on who has priority over the proceeds.

The physical location at 836 and 900 East Thomas Street is still listed for sale or lease here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.