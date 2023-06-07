News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers activate Adames off 7-day IL, option Turang to AAA

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames reacts after his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jalen Beeks during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have activated shortstop Willy Adames off the seven-day injured list and optioned Brice Turang to AAA, the team announced Wednesday.

Adames was placed on the injured list two weeks ago with a concussion after getting hit by a foul ball off the bat of Brian Anderson in the dugout. After a scary few minutes, Adames left the game and went to a hospital for further evaluation. There was no further damage outside of the concussion.

Turang is optioned to AAA after being with the team since opening day. He’s struggled with a .175 batting average since April 18 after starting the season hitting .283 with two home runs.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

