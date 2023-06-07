News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say

The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.
The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A baby was thrown from an Amish buggy and killed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a car hit the back of the buggy on a highway just after 5 p.m. According to highway patrol, the car was trying to pass the buggy when the driver hit it.

The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.

While the baby died, authorities said the man and woman are being treated for moderate injuries at a hospital in the area.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire on west side of Wausau
No one injured in Wausau apartment fire
Marathon County Sheriff's Office Communications Dpt.
Marathon County Sherriff’s Office received 113 accidental calls on Saturday, many linked to Androids
The Grand Season Cover
Grand Theater announces full 2023/24 schedule, biggest lineup in 10 years
Antigo scene
Antigo man named in Saturday’s hostage situation, makes court appearance Monday
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau

Latest News

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
Chris Licht out at CNN, reports say
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
A man in Galveston, Texas, found pieces of Nazi "loot" on the beach.
Man says he found Nazi ‘loot’ on beach
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Plea change set for man accused of backing plot to kidnap Michigan governor