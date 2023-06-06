News and First Alert Weather App
Woodchucks’ win streak snapped by Dock Spiders

Fond du Lac topped Wausau 7-6 Monday at Athletic Park to end the Woodchucks’ six-game winning streak
By Wausau Woodchucks
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Despite the start of a dramatic comeback, the Wausau Woodchucks fell to Fond du Lac Monday night at Athletic Park, 7-6.

Wausau allowed three runs in the first inning but gained momentum in the bottom of the second, scoring one run. They also scored in the third inning off of a single to left field from Mike Adair (Dayton).

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Wausau looked to complete a comeback, scoring four runs and tieing the game 6-6. Fond du Lac was able to plate a run in the top of the ninth to bring the score to 7-6.

The Dock Spiders walked Brady Jurgella to begin the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Chucks were unable to drive in any more runs, ending the series with Fond du Lac with a split.

The Woodchucks now head to Wisconsin Rapids for the first of two with the Rafters. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m on Tuesday.

