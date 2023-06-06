News and First Alert Weather App
Weston seeking input on future outdoor rec plans

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston is in its final days of collecting input about ways to improve the park and trail system.

Weston is in the process of updating it’s comprehensive outdoor recreation plan. It is evaluated every five years. That way they can keep up with community changes and interests.

You do not need to be a Weston resident to offer your opinion. The village is looking for input from people that regularly visit the parks, and people who never have.

Friday, June 9 is the final day to take the survey.

