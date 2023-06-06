The Water Walkers to host their first 2023 waterski show tonight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year’s first Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Waterski Show will take place tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Lake Wausau.

Many hours of practice led up to tonight’s show. Planning for the season started in the winter to write scripts, figure out music, and organize stage acts. Throughout the winter, land practices helped water-skiers to build muscle memory and be prepared for doing the acts on the open water.

This year, the team consists of 100 people ranging in age from four to 60. Many families join together as skiers, boat drivers, boat spotters, and concession stand workers among other volunteer roles.

The theme this season is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Ski Show.

“We are really excited about our SpongeBob theme,” Show Director Janelle Nagrant said. “The Krabby Patty recipe has gone missing and throughout the show, we are trying to find it again.”

The event will take place on Lake Wausau at D.C. Everest Park near the Eagles Club. The show is free of charge. Bleachers and areas for lawn chairs are available for seating.

