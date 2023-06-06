News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

The Water Walkers to host their first 2023 waterski show tonight

Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Waterski Show Team
Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Waterski Show Team(WSAW)
By Hailey Clevenger and April Pupp
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year’s first Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Waterski Show will take place tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Lake Wausau.

Many hours of practice led up to tonight’s show. Planning for the season started in the winter to write scripts, figure out music, and organize stage acts. Throughout the winter, land practices helped water-skiers to build muscle memory and be prepared for doing the acts on the open water.

This year, the team consists of 100 people ranging in age from four to 60. Many families join together as skiers, boat drivers, boat spotters, and concession stand workers among other volunteer roles.

The theme this season is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Ski Show.

“We are really excited about our SpongeBob theme,” Show Director Janelle Nagrant said. “The Krabby Patty recipe has gone missing and throughout the show, we are trying to find it again.”

The event will take place on Lake Wausau at D.C. Everest Park near the Eagles Club. The show is free of charge. Bleachers and areas for lawn chairs are available for seating.

Click here for more information and upcoming shows.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antigo scene
Antigo man named in Saturday’s hostage situation, makes court appearance Monday
Chances for showers or a few thunderstorms will increase at times throughout the day. Some rain...
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers & storms Monday, much needed cool down ahead
Marathon County Sheriff's Office Communications Dpt.
Marathon County Sherriff’s Office received 113 accidental calls on Saturday, many linked to Androids
The Grand Season Cover
Grand Theater announces full 2023/24 schedule, biggest lineup in 10 years
Authorities release name of victim in June 1 fatal Oneida County crash

Latest News

The boundaries would not allow the proposed Village of Rib Mountain to be annexed.
Town of Rib Mountain could become a Village after July 11
Bags and Brews
Sayner-Star Lake to bring the fun of cornhole and beer together this summer
Weston seeking input on future outdoor rec plans
Highs near average for the next several days
First Alert Weather: Stretch of cool & comfy weather with little rain chances