News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Town of Rib Mountain could become a Village after July 11

The boundaries would not allow the proposed Village of Rib Mountain to be annexed.
The boundaries would not allow the proposed Village of Rib Mountain to be annexed.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - If you live in the Town of Rib Mountain, you have an important decision to make on July 11 when a vote will take place to decide if the town should become a village, making it incorporated.

The municipality held a public information meeting Tuesday evening to explain what that entails. Becoming a village would mean the borders are set.

“Basically this is the proposed border here which is our entire Town of Rib Mountain. So these other communities, the City of Wausau, City of Stevens Point, City of Schofield, Village of Rothschild — those communities have the potential of increasing their boundaries,” said Jared Grande, community development director, Town of Rib Mountain.

Surrounding cities would then not be able to annex their land.

“It also gives us more autonomy on decision making whether it be for borrowing or for making rules and regulations and administering them. Bonding and borrowing also gives us a little more ability,” Grande added.

He said it’s been a long process that began in June of 2021 with some passionate residents.

“Based on our feedback it seems that there is a lot of overwhelming support, but you never know,” said Grande.

What should you know before you make your decision to vote on the July 11 referendum?

Taxes will not be impacted due to this incorporation. They would only go up if the level of services changes and Rib Mountain would not need its own police department. The new village could change the six-digit address and remove address signs and new road names would not be allowed to be duplicated.

“Ultimately the citizens have the final say,” said Grande.

Click here to see the Town of Rib Mountain incorporation updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antigo scene
Antigo man named in Saturday’s hostage situation, makes court appearance Monday
Chances for showers or a few thunderstorms will increase at times throughout the day. Some rain...
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers & storms Monday, much needed cool down ahead
Marathon County Sheriff's Office Communications Dpt.
Marathon County Sherriff’s Office received 113 accidental calls on Saturday, many linked to Androids
The Grand Season Cover
Grand Theater announces full 2023/24 schedule, biggest lineup in 10 years
Authorities release name of victim in June 1 fatal Oneida County crash

Latest News

Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Waterski Show Team
The Water Walkers to host their first 2023 waterski show tonight
Bags and Brews
Sayner-Star Lake to bring the fun of cornhole and beer together this summer
Weston seeking input on future outdoor rec plans
Highs near average for the next several days
First Alert Weather: Stretch of cool & comfy weather with little rain chances