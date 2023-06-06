Town of Rib Mountain could become a Village after July 11

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - If you live in the Town of Rib Mountain, you have an important decision to make on July 11 when a vote will take place to decide if the town should become a village, making it incorporated.

The municipality held a public information meeting Tuesday evening to explain what that entails. Becoming a village would mean the borders are set.

“Basically this is the proposed border here which is our entire Town of Rib Mountain. So these other communities, the City of Wausau, City of Stevens Point, City of Schofield, Village of Rothschild — those communities have the potential of increasing their boundaries,” said Jared Grande, community development director, Town of Rib Mountain.

Surrounding cities would then not be able to annex their land.

“It also gives us more autonomy on decision making whether it be for borrowing or for making rules and regulations and administering them. Bonding and borrowing also gives us a little more ability,” Grande added.

He said it’s been a long process that began in June of 2021 with some passionate residents.

“Based on our feedback it seems that there is a lot of overwhelming support, but you never know,” said Grande.

What should you know before you make your decision to vote on the July 11 referendum?

Taxes will not be impacted due to this incorporation. They would only go up if the level of services changes and Rib Mountain would not need its own police department. The new village could change the six-digit address and remove address signs and new road names would not be allowed to be duplicated.

“Ultimately the citizens have the final say,” said Grande.

Click here to see the Town of Rib Mountain incorporation updates.

