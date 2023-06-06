Suspect in Marathon County stabbing scheduled to enter plea on Tuesday

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 18-year-old man accused of stabbing another person at a bar is scheduled to enter a plea to his charges on Tuesday morning.

Investigator said Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was arrested after a stabbing at Perla’s Place Bar and Grill in Unity. It happened on Jan. 22.

He’s charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:25 a.m. in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Authorities said Cruz Hernandez and the victim knew each other. An altercation in the parking lot escalated when Cruz Hernandez showed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim was transported to a Marshfield hospital. He was treated and released.

He remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. He’s also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

