Sayner-Star Lake to bring the fun of cornhole and beer together this summer

Bags and Brews
Bags and Brews(Sayner-Star Lake Chamber of Commerce)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAYNER, Wis. (WSAW) - Tourists and locals alike are invited to join in friendly competition at three Bags & Brews Cornhole Night events, sponsored by the Sayner-Star Lake Chamber of Commerce.

The event schedule is as follows:

  • June 20 at Sayner Pub.
  • July 18 at Hillside Tavern & Grill.
  • August 15 at The Corner Store.

Registration for teams of two starts at 7 p.m. at each event, with the first toss at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per event, or $80 for pre-registration for all three events.

Sayner-Star Lake Chamber of Commerce Event Committee Chair and Board Member Helen Bryner shared that, “This event brought such joy to the community last year, and we’re excited to bring it back! Whether you’ve played cornhole for years or are trying for the first time, this promises to be a delightful few nights out in Sayner-Star Lake.”

To learn more, click here or call or text Helen Bryner at 407-624-9071.

