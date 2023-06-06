News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander’s Riverwalk Concerts begin June 7

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A weekly summer concert series will begin Wednesday in Rhinelander. All concerts start at 7 pm. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on. The concerts take place at the bandshell next to Trig’s in Rhinelander.

The concerts are free to attend and run through Aug. 16.

Summer 2023 Concerts

June 7- Rhinelander Area Community Band

June 14- Unemployed 11 (dance standards)

June 21- Rhinelander Area Community Band

June 28- Northwoods Ukers (ukulele group)

July 5- Celebration Brass Quintet

July 12- GB’s Polka Band

July 19- Dixie 6 Plus Sticks (Dixieland)

July 26- Rhinelander Area Community Band

Aug. 2- Northwoods Jazz Group (Big Band jazz)

Aug. 9- Woodland Strings

Aug. 16- Rhinelander Area Community Band

