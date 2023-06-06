Grand Theater announces full 2023/24 schedule, biggest lineup in 10 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater is proud to announce that its 2023/24 season features the biggest lineup of shows in over a decade and an exceptionally exciting series of Broadway musicals.

The upcoming 2023/24 season features seven performances of four highly acclaimed productions, each with a multitude of Tony and Drama Desk nominations and awards.

The Grand is especially proud to present the Wisconsin debut of The Cher Show on April 13, the new musical about the life and music of the pop superstar, which won two Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards in 2019. Come From Away showing February 7-8 is the incredible, uplifting musical about 7,000 strangers stranded in Newfoundland after 9/11. Mean Girls, performing November 19-20, is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey, who also wrote the 2004 comedy film. Also, classic Broadway buffs will delight in the glowing, sumptuous revival production of My Fair Lady on March 5-6 about a young Cockney flower seller and a linguistics professor determined to transform her into a “proper lady.”

In total, the upcoming 23/24 Season features 33 shows between September and mid-May. The entire Grand Theater schedule also includes several add-on shows, plus outside promoter and local production rental events.

The 23/24 Season lineup includes incredible music from all genres, beginning with the season opener, the international sensation Leonid & Friends on September 12 is a 12-piece tribute to the band Chicago that joyfully and flawlessly recreates the complex, horn-driven hit songs. Still going strong after four decades, Air Supply on October 20 will fill The Grand with their romantic anthems. A.J. Croce performs the popular folk-rock songs of his legendary father, Jim, in Croce Plays Croce on November 16. There’s a jazzy take on 100 years of Disney songs from the house band of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem in When You Wish Upon a Star on October 24. And country legends come to life in an extraordinary, multimedia production. In collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, Johnny Cash—The Official Concert Experience on November 7 uses archival concert film and recordings, plus never-before-seen footage to enable the Man in Black to sing with a live band on stage.

Some of the hottest touring acts on the road today will also grace The Grand’s stage this season, including comedian Brian Regan on October 4, the #IMOMSOHARD comedy show on November 5 starring the online superstar moms Kristin and Jen, and Dallas String Quartet on February 15 performing their “Bach meets Bon Jovi” style of chamber music in a program inspired by the hit Netflix show Bridgerton.

The season features spectacles and fun concerts for audiences of all ages, such as the percussion sensation Stomp on January 9, the mesmerizing acrobatics and set pieces of Cirque Mechanics on March 10, and the delightful, glow-in-the-dark artistry of iLuminate on April 7.

Tickets to all of the 2023/24 Season shows are available with season subscription orders (four or more shows) beginning on Tuesday, June 6 at The Grand’s Season Preview Party, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Subscribers receive priority seating before single shows which go on sale to the public on July 11.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the ticket office at 715-842-0988, visit www.grandtheater.org, or stop in at the ticket office at 401 4th St. in Downtown Wausau.

