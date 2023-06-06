First Alert Weather: Stretch of cool & comfy weather with little rain chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In wake of a cold front, cooler and more comfier weather is on tap over the next several days, pushing highs near normal for this time of the year. The recent dry weather conditions continue for the week, with next chance for rain popping up Saturday.

A streak of dry weather, cooler air settles in this week pushing highs near normal. (WSAW)

A few stray, scattered rain showers falling in some locations Tuesday morning, mainly south of HWY 29. Although, most staying dry. Haze will gradually heading into the afternoon hours, with skies featuring more clouds than sun. Cooler highs will be on tap during the afternoon, near normal/average, in the mid-70s.

Hazy skies continue Tuesday, but gradually clear out by Wednesday (WSAW)

Highs in the mid-70s Tuesday under cloudy skies (WSAW)

Clouds Tuesday night gradually clearing heading into Wednesday. Low temperatures cooler near 50. Mostly sunny skies likely mid-week, with highs remaining near the mid-70s. This temperature trend will likely continue for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Highs could be slightly warm approaching 80 degrees on Friday. Smokey and hazy skies could end up making a return to the region for the end of the work week.

Highs near average for the next several days (WSAW)

While the stretch of dry weather remains in the forecast for the work week, the upcoming weekend could end up changing that pattern. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday under cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Following the weather maker, temperatures will be cooler in the low 70s by Sunday.

Showers or storms to move in Saturday morning (WSAW)

Showers or storms to gradually clear the region by Saturday (WSAW)

