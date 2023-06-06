Crews respond to apartment fire in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at an apartment complex on the west side of Wausau.

Crews were called to the complex on the corner of 17th Ave and Elm St just after noon Tuesday.

A Newschannel 7 reporter on the scene says there’s currently no smoke or flames visible from outside of the building. A tenant tells us they won’t be able to get back into the building for a couple of hours.

This is a developing story.

