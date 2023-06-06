Crews respond to apartment fire in Wausau
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at an apartment complex on the west side of Wausau.
Crews were called to the complex on the corner of 17th Ave and Elm St just after noon Tuesday.
A Newschannel 7 reporter on the scene says there’s currently no smoke or flames visible from outside of the building. A tenant tells us they won’t be able to get back into the building for a couple of hours.
This is a developing story.
