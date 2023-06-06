News and First Alert Weather App
Crews respond to apartment fire in Wausau

Crews respond to fire on west side of Wausau
Crews respond to fire on west side of Wausau(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at an apartment complex on the west side of Wausau.

Crews were called to the complex on the corner of 17th Ave and Elm St just after noon Tuesday.

A Newschannel 7 reporter on the scene says there’s currently no smoke or flames visible from outside of the building. A tenant tells us they won’t be able to get back into the building for a couple of hours.

This is a developing story.

