‘Concerts on the Square’ to mark 30th year, concerts start Wednesday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Concerts on the Square will mark its 30th year on Wednesday with the first concert of the season -- Brass Differential.

The summer-long concert series is every Wednesday 6-8 p.m. on Wausau's 400 Block. The concerts are free to attend.

Concerts are weekly until Aug. 30. The concerts are free to attend. Carry-ins are allowed. Food trucks are also on site.

Concerts are every Wednesday evening from June 7 to Aug. 30 on the 400 Block in Wausau. The concerts are free to attend.

