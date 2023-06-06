‘Concerts on the Square’ to mark 30th year, concerts start Wednesday
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Concerts on the Square will mark its 30th year on Wednesday with the first concert of the season -- Brass Differential.
The summer-long concert series is every Wednesday 6-8 p.m. on Wausau’s 400 Block. The concerts are free to attend.
