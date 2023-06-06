Breaking the record, WI tourism generated $23.7 billion in 2022

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers announced a recording breaking year in 2022 for Wisconsin’s tourism industry. The total economic impact was $23.7 billion.

The previous record was set in 2019 with $22.2 billion.

Last year, tourism helped with 174,000 jobs in various counties and produced $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue. Contributors to this increase were the distribution of critical relief dollars by Governor Evers, marketing investments by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and the record high overnight visitation rate to the state.

“Tourism is vital to the economic health of local communities, businesses, and workers across our state, and I’m proud of our work to support this critical industry and its success over these past few years,” Governor Evers said. “We must continue to make key investments in Wisconsin tourism to ensure it continues to be a key part of our economy for generations.”

2022 brought in 111.1 million visits in Wisconsin. Of those visits, 45.4 million were overnight, a 13.8 percent increase from 2021.

“Aided by strategic marketing, Wisconsin convinced more visitors to stay the night so they could add more activities to their itinerary, delivering a deeper economic impact,” Secretary Sayers said. “I congratulate the entire industry on an incredible record-breaking year.”

After the launch of Travel Wisconsin’s brand “Here’s to Those Who Wisconsin” brand in 2021, 12 Midwestern markets were reached with one billion impressions. Travel Wisconsin continues to promote Wisconsin as an all-seasons destination.

