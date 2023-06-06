Antigo brings on new four-legged police officer to patrol the streets

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - An officer in Antigo is ready to say goodbye to a career in law enforcement. K-9 Nacho will be giving up the badge and passing it on to K-9 Riggs.

His owner and K-9 Officer David Treleven got Riggs in Michigan, but Riggs is really from Mexico. Riggs is starting off his career like any other cop, with traffic violations, but someday he will use his nose for bigger cases.

“He is for narcotics detections, apprehension of suspects. We can also use him for tracking if we have missing kids, missing people, or also suspects that flee,” said K-9 Officer Treleven.

The Antigo Police Department is now ready to put those skills to use.

“It was long — we had a month-long training session. So from May 1 until May 26 when I got home, and it was Monday through Friday. About six to eight hours a day of constant training.”

Even with all the training, K-9 Officer Treleven couldn’t be happier with his new patrol partner by his side right in the front seat.

“I was very excited. It was something I have wanted to do for a very long time and it’s just another goal that I have achieved in my career,” K-9 Officer Treleven added.

Riggs’ cost and training were around $11,000. K-9 Officer Treleven said he appreciates all the community support for Antigo Police Department K-9 Program and will train more dogs in the future.

