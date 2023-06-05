News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo starts Friday in Merrill

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo will return to Lincoln County Friday night. The rodeo performance starts at 7 p.m.

Live music will be performed Friday and Saturday nights by Jerry Schmidt and his band.

Saturday is Cancer Awareness night with proceeds going to cancer research and the search for a cure by Marshfield Clinic. Sunday is family day, complete with a kids’ “boot scramble,” and candy toss, and bounce house.

Tickets at the gate start at $20. Kids 4-12 are $15 (Sunday only). Children free and under are free. You can also purchase advanced ticket at a discount online. Click here to buy tickets online.

The Lincoln County Fairgrounds are located 2001 E 2nd Street in Merrill.

Click here for full event details.

NewsChannel 7 is giving away a pair of tickets to Sunday’s performance. Download our app to sign-up. You can sign-up each day through June 8.

