Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo starts Friday in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo will return to Lincoln County Friday night. The rodeo performance starts at 7 p.m.

Live music will be performed Friday and Saturday nights by Jerry Schmidt and his band.

Saturday is Cancer Awareness night with proceeds going to cancer research and the search for a cure by Marshfield Clinic. Sunday is family day, complete with a kids’ “boot scramble,” and candy toss, and bounce house.

Tickets at the gate start at $20. Kids 4-12 are $15 (Sunday only). Children free and under are free. You can also purchase advanced ticket at a discount online. Click here to buy tickets online.

The Lincoln County Fairgrounds are located 2001 E 2nd Street in Merrill.

