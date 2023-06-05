News and First Alert Weather App
Waupaca to hold Strawberry Fest on June 17

Strawberry Fest
Strawberry Fest(WBNG 12 News)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - Waupaca is celebrating its first taste of summer with Strawberry Fest on Saturday, June 17 at Strawberry Lane Cafe located at 316 Jefferson St.

The festival will include an arts, crafts, and reseller vendor area with 150 booths and a variety of food options.

Dizzy D. Balloon Twister will be onsite along with other kid and family-friendly activities, the Hijinx band will perform, and there will be bounce houses located next to Waupaca Park and Rec. Center.

Other activities in close proximity include:

  • The annual Waupaca Area Model Railroaders Train Show on Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Waupaca Park and Rec. Center.
  • St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will host a bake sale and refreshments in their Prayer Garden and Trinity Lutheran Church will have a silent auction.
  • The Historic Soo Line Depot will be open Saturday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • The Waupaca Lions Club will host their Father’s Day Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake Breakfast at the Waupaca Municipal Airport on Sunday from 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Many Waupaca area venues will also have entertainment throughout the weekend.

The event will utilize Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot and the back parking lot of the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau office building.

In addition to Strawberry Fest, visitors are encouraged to check out the renovated Main Street area and the many businesses in the downtown and greater Waupaca area.

An estimated 9,000 people attend the one-day festival.

For more information about Strawberry Fest and a complete listing of things to do, events, and lodging, click here.

