Stevens Point native Cole Caufield signs 8-year extension with Canadiens

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield has agreed to an eight-year extension to remain with the Canadiens, the team announced Monday.

The contract is worth $62.5 million, with an average of $7.85 million per season.

Caufield has shined in his first three seasons in the NHL, scoring 53 goals and recording 31 assists. Last season, he netted 26 goals in 46 games before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. He was 11th in the NHL in goals scored before the injury.

The deal will keep Caufield in Montreal through the 2030-2031 season.

