Merrill launches new website, promoting all the city has to offer

Merrill Logo
Merrill Logo(City of Merrill)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill is pleased to announce the launch of its exciting, new website design.

The design highlights Merrill’s brand image of living a simple, fulfilling lifestyle and features all the diverse, year-round activities Merrill has to offer. The bold colors and images are a reflection of Merrill’s unique community.

“The authentic images of Merrill residents and the community make the website unique and special,” said Chantel Kuczmarski, communications consultant for the City of Merrill. “Thank you to those who submitted photos to us. The images help bring the website to life, and showcase Merrill’s outdoor recreation.”

The new website design features a clean, easy-to-use layout to help citizens find the necessary information and services. Visitors can easily find information about the city government, departments, the community, and how to start a business.

Every feature of the new website is mobile-responsive, meaning residents can easily access the city’s information and resources from any device – smartphones, tablets, or computers.

The City’s Marketing and Communications Committee is working to attract and retain talent to the area. Offering a modern and highly functional website is a crucial component to a more effective public communications program. The City of Merrill did not incur any design costs or upfront fees for the redesigned website.

“Merrill has so much to offer and this website celebrates that,” Kuczmarski said.

To view the new website, click here.

