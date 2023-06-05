Grand Theater to host preview party on June 6 regarding upcoming show season
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater in Wausau will host a preview party on Tuesday, June 6 to announce details regarding the 2023/24 season.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. It’s free to attend, but people do need to RSVP. Click here to register.
Food and refreshments will be served in the Great Hall. A sneak peek of the season will be announced Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. on Facebook.
